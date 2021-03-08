Menu
Crime

Drug driver launches stolen car off boat ramp into water

by Thomas Morgan
8th Mar 2021 9:27 AM
A stolen car has ended up in the water in Brisbane's north overnight, allegedly at the hands of a drug driver.

Police have charged the 23-year-old Hamilton man with a string of offences after it ended up driving off the Shorncliffe boat ramp.

Emergency services were first alerted at around 11.30pm Saturday and arrived to find a man and a car in the mouth of Cabbage Tree Creek.

The man, who police claim was under the influence of dangerous drugs, swam back to shore and was arrested without incident.

The car was allegedly stolen by the man last month from Banksia Beach, on Bribie Island.

The man was charged with two counts of receiving tainted property and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

In a statement, Queensland Police said he would appear in Sandgate Magistrates Court in coming days.

Originally published as Drug driver launches stolen car off boat ramp into water

