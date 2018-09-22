Menu
Login

Strawberry boom amid crisis
Crime

Strawberry farm owner a convicted drug trafficker

Sarah Barnham
by
22nd Sep 2018 9:51 AM

A CONVICTED drug trafficker is the owner of a fruit growing and packing business making headlines for its involvement in the strawberry contamination scandal, Fairfax is reporting.

The Brisbane Times is reporting Donnybrook Berries, Near Caboolture at Elimbah, is owned by Pasquale "Pat" Cufari from Mildura.

Donnybrook Berries was forced to dump its stock. Picture: Stephanie Chheang
Donnybrook Berries was forced to dump its stock. Picture: Stephanie Chheang

According to the report Mr Cufari was not at the farmland property at Mildura when FairFax Media arrived however two men came to the front of the home where a red Ferrari was parked in the drive.

Fairfax Media requested to speak to Mr Cufari however reported there was no response to requests made for comment about Donnybrook Berries.

Lionel Sach, who runs the growers' co-operative at Elimbah, reportedly told the Brisbane Times Mr Cufari would visit the area about once a year but otherwise stayed in Victoria.

Police are investigating several reports of food tampering across the country after the first reports of needles embedded in strawberries emerged a week ago.

Related Items

drugs editors picks fruit strawberry contamination
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Master class for innovation at Hub

    Master class for innovation at Hub

    News Small and medium size business to benefit from course

    • 22nd Sep 2018 10:51 AM
    All in the prep for scenic trek

    All in the prep for scenic trek

    News Scenic Rim hike a rewarding experience for local trekkers

    • 22nd Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Lots to do in school holidays

    Lots to do in school holidays

    News Spring break fun for all

    Soft plastics have to be REDcycled to do the right thing

    Soft plastics have to be REDcycled to do the right thing

    News Noosa urged to do the right recycling

    Local Partners