Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Kelly Marie Watkins pleaded guilty to drug possession in Chinchilla court. Pic: Suppied
IN COURT: Kelly Marie Watkins pleaded guilty to drug possession in Chinchilla court. Pic: Suppied
News

DRUG RAID: Kogan Mum in hot water

Peta McEachern
20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN police stormed the home of a Kogan mother, they found the 38-year-old woman had a marijuana plant growing in a pot plant on her back deck.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court police raided Kelly Marie Watkins' Wombo St address at 10.20am.

Senior constable Tahana said Watkins was upfront and led officers straight to the one metre high plant.

"She stated that it was not hers, however she had knowledge of the plant being at the residence… and watered it when watering other plants nearby," she said.

Watkins pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous drug possession at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 12.

Duty Lawyer Jessica Hine told the court the mother of four who works part-time, had last committed a drug offence in 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Watkins $400, and recorded a conviction for the offence.

chinchilla magistates court drug possession kelly marie watkins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man injured in tractor rollover

        Premium Content Elderly man injured in tractor rollover

        News An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after paramedics were called to a tractor rollover south of Gympie.

        Cheers as investment of lifetime finally pays off

        Premium Content Cheers as investment of lifetime finally pays off

        News Distillery owner Brian Bedding is in high spirits as he prepares to open a bar at...

        Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

        Premium Content Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

        News An investigation has been launched after a “shocking” number of people were struck...

        High-tech rehab to make Coast hospital a ‘destination’

        Premium Content High-tech rehab to make Coast hospital a ‘destination’

        Health A small Coast town is offering patients recovering from serious brain ailments the...