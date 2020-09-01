RAIDS: 33 charged with 90 offences in massive drug seizures

DURING a massive police operation, Chinchilla and Tara Police cracked down on dangerous drugs in the region charging 32 locals with 90 offences after 18 homes were raided by officers.

Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said Operation Impede was a huge success for the two stations that united to tackle drug crime in the region.

The raids resulted in one of the most significant drug seizures in the Western Downs during the past the past few years.

It will be alleged more than 50 cannabis plants, more than one kilogram of dry cannabis, 345 cannabis seeds, eight LSD paper tabs and various drug paraphernalia were located during the search of a Kookaburra Drive address.

A 44-year-old Tara man has been charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possess utensils, permit place and possess suspected tainted property.

He is expected to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on October 13.

Sergeant Andrew Irvine said the operation was a cooperative effort between local police across the South West District.

"Rural towns are not immune to drug and property crimes and these types of operations will continue to keep our community safe," Sergeant Irvine said.

"South West District police are committed to reducing dangerous drug harm in the community and we encourage anyone who may have information that can assist to contact Policelink, Crime Stoppers, or attend their local police station and speak with officers directly."