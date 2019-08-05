Menu
Login
DJ Cooper in action for Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
DJ Cooper in action for Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
Offbeat

Basketball player fails drug test when it finds he's pregnant

5th Aug 2019 9:06 AM

AN American basketball player plying his trade in Europe has been banned from the game after a drug test concluded that he was pregnant.

Donell 'DJ' Cooper, had been playing in Europe since missing out on the NBA draft and had played in Greece and France.

Cooper left AS Monaco in 2018 for "family reasons" and those reasons have been brought into the spotlight by the revelation that he failed a drug test.

Looking to join the Bosnian national team as a naturalised player, Cooper needed to take a drug test as part of the formalities.

Officials found that the sample he provided contained human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, a hormone produced during pregnancy.

A recently released report shows the urine actually belonged to his girlfriend, who was likely unaware she was pregnant.

The international basketball federation (FIBA) suspended Cooper for fraud and he's not eligible to return to the game until June 2020.

"I decided to take a step back from basketball and put an end to my contract with the Roca Team for family reasons," Cooper wrote in a statement released by Monaco last year.

"In the current state, my mind and concentration are not basketball and I don't want to be a cause of disruption for the team ... this team that I love, this team that represents the extraordinary Principality of Monaco, that brought me a unique life experience. This team represents a professional organization led by committed, passionate and vigorous people.

I wish my teammates and coaches the maximum success."

This article was originally published by the NZ Herald and reproduced with permission

basketball doping drugs test editors picks pregnancy sport urine sample

Top Stories

    Noosa gig guide

    Noosa gig guide

    News Your live music guide for Noosa and surrounds

    Parkinson's choir hitting all the right notes

    Parkinson's choir hitting all the right notes

    News New choir is helping people with Parkinson's find their voice

    Latest VR technology craze hits town

    Latest VR technology craze hits town

    News Have you tried virtual reality? If not, now is your chance

    Wheels turning on Weyba

    Wheels turning on Weyba

    News 'Bespoke' business in new location