‘Drug test them all’: MP’s call to combat youth crime crisis

A Federal MP wants youths who skip job interviews or end up in court to be drug tested in a bid to curb the youth crime crisis.

Federal LNP MP Andrew Laming will call for a massive increase in youth drug testing in a bid to solve the youth crime crisis.

Youth crime and drug addiction has been put in the spotlight in Mr Laming's electorate of Bowman following the tragic deaths of Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field on Australia Day.

Mr Laming, will put these changes forward on Monday, following on from a meeting with the head of the newly formed Youth Crime Taskforce, Assistant Police Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon, on Friday afternoon.

The MP along with Linda Grieve, of The Cage Youth Foundation, requested the meeting after more than 100 Redlands' community members took part in a forum on the drug crisis and youth crime last week.

Mr Laming said they were calling for better identification of drug addiction within the youth system and much earlier intervention.

"The existing system needs to be improved," Mr Laming said.

"We want to remove youth from toxic environments in a way that doesn't land them in detention."

The duo also discussed ensuring police and Magistrates had more options available to them.

"One of the key frustrations at the moment is that police are sick of rearresting the same youths for the same reasons," Mr Laming said.

All the ideas put forward by the community at the meeting will be the subject of a white paper.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk watches Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon as she speaks during a press conference in Brisbane. Ms Scanlon will head the newly announced Youth Crime Taskforce. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

While Mr Laming commended the response of the State Government and Assistant Police Commissioner Scanlon's willingness to meet with community representatives so quickly after forming the task force he said action was needed from all levels of government.

"Of course all of the recommendations put forward by the State Government have to happen but we need act earlier, there is not enough identification of drug addiction and there is nowhere near enough detox and rehab facilities for 10-14 year olds," Mr Laming said.

On Monday Mr Laming will call for youths aged 16-18 who receive payments from the Federal Government such as youth allowance to be drug tested if they fail to meet their obligations such as attending a job interview or ending up in court.

The aim is to then be able to intervene and help the youths before there addiction grows.

