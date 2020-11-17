DRUGS, AFFAIR: Tragic claims emerge on teen’s disappearance

Jasmine Morris disappeared on October 6, 2009. A coronial inquest into her suspected death is underway in Coffs Harbour this week.

HARDCORE drug use, an affair, an overdose cover-up and a deathbed confession - these are just some of the explosive claims surrounding the disappearance of Jasmine Morris.

A coronial inquest has begun at Coffs Harbour courthouse where a number of witnesses will take the stand to shed some light on what may have happened to the 19-year-old woman, who has not been heard from since October 6, 2009.

She is suspected to be dead, and with no body or possessions yet discovered, police believe persons known to her may have been involved in her disappearance.

The court heard that on October 20, Ms Morris' mother attended Grafton Police Station to report her daughter missing.

The troubled teen who had been battling an intravenous drug addiction for the year leading up to her disappearance was known to "take off" - but at this point, her mother was concerned.

Ms Morris was living with her mother in South Grafton at the time of her disappearance and was believed to have left the home around lunch time or in the early afternoon of October 6, 2009.

Her mother gave police a detailed account of what she was wearing and told them she was also carrying a backpack.

Since then, investigations have ascertained that Ms Morris has not used her phone, accessed her bank account or changed her name since the day she disappeared.

Police had long held the belief Ms Morris was last seen by a family member - a person of interest - outside a Bi-Lo talking to a man in a van.

However new information has recently emerged that she was last seen in the presence of two men, including the family member, and a woman at a riverside location in South Grafton known as 'Sunshine Park.'

The public toilet at 'Sunshine Park' was where Ms Morris and other individuals would use drugs.

During the 5-day inquest, a number of possible explanations behind her disappearance will be heard.

The first is that Ms Morris died at or near 'Sunshine Park', with some witnesses reporting she had stopped breathing after being injected with drugs, and her body was hidden.

Other witnesses say a female person of interest may have assaulted and caused her death while under the belief that Ms Morris was having an affair with her partner, and may have been pregnant with his child.

It was heard Ms Morris had taken a number of pregnancy tests before her disappearance.

It will further be heard that a death bed confession was made by a witness regarding Ms Morris' death at 'Sunshine Park.'

Another explanation that will be heard is that Ms Morris' body was buried at a property in Clarenza, owned by a man which Ms Morris was said to be sexually involved with.

Police undertook a search of the property in 2013, but nothing was found.

At Coffs Harbour courthouse today Ms Morris' family members including her mother and sister listened in silence to the opening statement of the inquest.

NSW Deputy Coroner Derek Lee thanked the family for travelling into Coffs Harbour, and said he hoped they would receive some closure by the end of the week.

"I can imagine you have many questions," he said.

"Part of the role of any inquest is to try where possible to answer some of those questions … hopefully we can do so this week."

The inquest will aim to address how, when and where Ms Morris died, and will examine the nature of the police investigations and whether there was unreasonable delay.