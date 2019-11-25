Menu
Crime

Drugs, testosterone seized during police raid

by Shiloh Payne
25th Nov 2019 7:09 AM
THREE men have been charged with possession of dangerous drugs following a raid on a Gold Coast property on Friday morning.

Police located dangerous drugs including cocaine, cannabis and testosterone at the Rebecca Crt, Broadbeach Waters address.

Drugs, utensils and cash recovered during a search of a Broadbeach Waters property. Picture: Queensland Police
Drugs, utensils and cash recovered during a search of a Broadbeach Waters property. Picture: Queensland Police

A 25-year-old man was charged with five counts of possession of dangerous drugs, one count of possession of utensils and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

A 29-year-old has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Both men will appear in Southport Magistrates Court next month.

Drugs seized by police during a raid at Broadbeach Waters. Picture: Queensland Police
Drugs seized by police during a raid at Broadbeach Waters. Picture: Queensland Police

A 47-year-old was charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and other charges, he will appear in court in January.

Detective Inspector Craig McGrath from the Major and Organised Crime Squad said he encourages neighbours to contact Crime Stoppers if they observe suspicious behaviour.

"Information from the community assists greatly in identifying and disrupting these illegal activities," Detective Inspector McGrath said.

