Drumming out the nets off Noosa

NO NETS: Action for Dolphins campaigners Katie Hunter, Diana Nesic and Hannah Tait are keen to see Noosa lead the way in marine life protection. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA has been targeted by a dolphin protection group to spearhead its Queensland push to remove shark nets and lethal drum lines for safer alternatives to marine life.

Melbourne-based Action for Dolphins members spent last week campaigning on Main Beach and at Noosa Civic. They also lobbied Mayor Tony Wellington and Councillor Brian Stockwell to support their demands that the State Government find another "non-lethal” way to protect swimmers from shark attacks.

Action for Dolphins spokeswoman Hannah Tait said figures for the Noosa shark nets and lethal drum lines deployed between 2001 and 2017 showed the overall catch locally was 472 marine animals with 143 of them "non-target species”.

By-catch included the endangered grey nurse shark plus a dolphin and two whale entrapments, with the whales being freed.

"We're hoping that Noosa will lead the way in Queensland to find alternative technologies to the nets,” Ms Tait said.

"We've been speaking with council and we've been speaking with locals and been gaining community attitudes around taking the nets out and trialling alternatives,” she said.

As for the response of beach-goers canvassed Ms Tait said: "It's been mainly quite negative against the nets and we find that people who aren't initially negative against the nets, once we explain the high numbers of by-catch, they are quite supportive of alternatives.”

The group said it was "quite rare” to find someone who wanted the nets without a trial of alternatives.

Ms Tait said the council meeting was fairly positive and reinforced the action group's view that Noosa was the logical choice to lead the way in the campaign to embrace new technologies.

Group members hope the issues raised will be subject to a future council report and discussions, while the group also held a phone discussion with Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, who was in State Parliament at the time.

They believe the MP gave them a good hearing without giving any commitments.

Ms Tait said they believed the State Government had expressed interest in looking closer at the New South Wales Government use of smart drum lines that did not hook and kill marine life.

She said the plan was to "probably come back to Noosa in about a month or so and re-engage with the community”.

Cr Wellington said it was important to note that "shark prevention measures off our beaches are not a local government matter, but rather the jurisdiction of the State Government”.

"I have met with representatives from Action for Dolphins to discuss their concerns about both the shark netting off Noosa Main Beach as well as the traditional drum lines between Peregian and Sunshine Beaches. I have also sought reliable information on the numbers and species of animals being caught by these devices.

"I have asked staff to further investigate the suitability of new smart drum lines.”

Cr Wellington said if there were new systems or new technology "that achieve both safety for swimmers as well as minimising by-catch, then council could advocate for their use locally”.

"However, some research needs to be undertaken and stakeholders consulted before the matter can be brought before council for a position to be determined,” the Mayor said.

Note: The Noosa Civic management wanted it made clear it was not taking sides and the permission for AFD to set up a booth was not an endorsement of the cause.