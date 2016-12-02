31°
Drumming up some real talent in Sunshine Beach

2nd Dec 2016 4:19 AM
REAL PERFORMERS: The Sunshine Beach State School performing talent pool is really deep.
REAL PERFORMERS: The Sunshine Beach State School performing talent pool is really deep. Contributed

SHOW-stopping Sunshine Beach State School performers danced their way into winning form with Drum Dream Girl at this year's National Wakakirri Competition.

The 36 students from Years 3-6 competed in the Sunshine Coast regional finals at Caloundra Events Centre on August 11.

Their story dance told of the "inspiring true story of a Cuban girl who broke the traditional taboo against female drummers”.

She dreamed of drumming and secretly practised. The story tells how one girl's courage changed music.

Being the year of the Rio Olympics, the team decided to bring Latin America to the stage.

With Latin dance choreography by school parent Maria Hull, the children cha cha-ed, salsa-ed, and merengue-ed their way around the stage with flair and style.

A combination of latin and hip hop dance styles kept the audience enthralled, earning them a "Best Entertainment Story” award.

Judge Mark Wilson, of Dancing with the Stars fame, said "so much fun and pure entertainment. I enjoyed this from start to finish”.

The team picked up many performance awards, demonstrating their strengths in a variety of areas, including Solo Acting, Group Acting and Characterisation, Dance Production, Storytelling and Combination of Dancing and Acting.

To top off a highly successful night, the Sunshine Beach State School team won the "Best Public Speaking” award.

The school was able to showcase the talents of our multicultural students who were interviewed by the host and responded in a variety of languages.

This year's outstanding Wakakirri success follows the fantastic achievements of last year's performance team, where the school won the "Best Arthouse Story” and "Spirit of Wakakirri” awards.

