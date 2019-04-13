Drums beat for the passing of a true 'son' of Mer

THE quote on the tombstone in Tewantin Cemetery said everything joyous there was about popular local teacher Adam Bruin, aged just 37.

"Without music, life would be a mistake.”

The words of philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche still ring true for Adam.

Friends and extended family travelled from as far away as the US, New Zealand, Murray Island in Torres Strait, and Far North Queensland to honour his memory with a traditional tombstone unveiling ceremony.

More than 100 people, including former colleagues and students from Mer, Sunshine Beach, Tewantin and Noosaville State Schools, as well as Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton, attended the ceremony last Saturday.

The gravesite was decorated beautifully as Adam's daughters, Priya and Ada, unveiled the tombstone inscription after a ribbon was cut by his sister, Chenoa, who had travelled from America.

The master of ceremonies, Tewantin State School deputy principal Rick Cass, met Adam and his wife Tara in 2004 when the young couple embarked on their first teaching placement at Mer State School on the tiny Murray Island.

"Adam and I became like brothers whilst there on Mer. We connected on many fronts - not only was he a great bloke, he was artistic, adventurous and a real people person,'' Mr Cass said.

"Everyone adored him, especially the kids. We were 'adopted' as part of the Komet and Margarem tribes particularly - becoming 'kole balas' (white brothers) to the Meriam people.”

The celebration of Adam's life began with a procession to the gravesite, led by Dalina Barsa of Drums of Mer fame, accompanied by beautiful hymns sung in harmony by island families.

Many of the crowd afterwards attended a "feast'' including many Torres Strait Island dishes cooked by the visitors.