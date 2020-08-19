Drunk 21-yo threatens to punch cop assisting unconscious man

POLICE were on the receiving end of a barrage of abuse from a drunk 21-year-old man, who said he was going to punch one of the officers in the head.

Matthew Garry William Kennedy, 21, faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with committing a public nuisance on July 11.

The court heard police were responding to a man who was unconscious on the ground around 12.20am on MacKenzie St in Wondai.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens said police were providing assistance to the man while ambulance officers were treating him.

"The defendant was about 3-4m away when he started to make comments towards the officers," Sgt Stevens said.

"Police approached the defendant and asked him to move on, saying they didn't appreciate his drunk and disorderly manner."

Kennedy refused to go even though the officers asked him several times to leave the area the court heard.

Sgt Stevens said Kennedy was seen walking away, however five minutes later he returned, again making derogatory comments towards to police.

After being asked to leave once again, Kenny began to yell and swear at the officers according to Sgt Stevens.

"The defendant's sister approached him and had to physically drag him away," he said.

"The defendant then challenged one of the officers to a fight, yelling and swearing saying he would punch the officer in the head while his sister was taking him away."

The court heard Kennedy punched several street signs while he was yelling abuse.

Sgt Stevens said he wasn't arrested as police had other priorities to attend to during the incident.

The following day police attended his residence, where Kenny said he had no recollection of the incident, and "showed no remorse for his actions", according to Sgt Stevens.

Kennedy represented himself, and said he was just "too drunk" during the argument.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair reprimanded Kennedy saying police officers have a difficult job to do, and how it could've easily been him on the road unconscious being treated.

The unemployed 21-year-old pleaded guilty and was fined $300.

Mr Sinclair did not record a conviction, but left Kennedy with a stern warning.

"If you don't wise up about drinking too much and challenging police officers, you'll end up with a recorded conviction," he said.