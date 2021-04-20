Drunk, bloodstained man frightens family in attack on home

Police were called to a Noosa Heads home where Carlo Rizzuti was banging on the front door and yelling loudly at 3am on March 21. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A frightened family watched on as drunk Coast man smashed a window to get into their home, a court has heard.

Police were called to a Noosa Heads home where Carlo Rizzuti was banging on the front door and yelling loudly at 3am on March 21.

“Occupants were fearful due to the actions of the male,” police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said.

“He became agitated when no one would let him in he was told by the occupants he had the wrong address and to leave or police would be called.

“Upon hearing this … (Rizzuti) broke a window attempting to get into the premise.”

Police later found the 31-year-old walking down a street in bloodstained clothes.

“He said he was walking home from work, he tried to get his mobile phone he’d left in a house he had visited earlier in the evening,” Sergeant Johnstone said.

“He said he went to the property to get the phone, he said he never tried to open a window, he didn’t damage anything, it wasn’t me.”

The court heard blood was also found at the scene where Rizzuti was believed to have cut himself.

Rizzuti pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to wilful damage and trespassing – entering or remaining in a dwelling or a yard.



Duty lawyer Natashia Blank said the Italian bar manager didn’t remember being aggressive.

“He was simply knocking on the door or the window next to the door, not realising he did have the wrong house,” she said.

Ms Blank said Rizzuti had given an apology letter addressed to the family to Noosa police.

“He is very apologetic for is actions that night and he understands it would have been a very scary situation for the people inside the house,” she said.

Ms Blank suggested a good behaviour bond as an appropriate punishment and asked for no convictions to be recorded.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan said being intoxicated didn’t excuse Rizzuti’s behaviour.

“You’ve got to be responsible for your behaviour or whatever you put in your body and whatever effect it has on your body,” he said.

He said the offences were too serious for a good behaviour bond and fined Rizzuti $400.

He was also ordered to pay $399.50 in restitution for the broken window and fly screen.

No convictions were recorded.