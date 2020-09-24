Drunk butcher on cocaine punches woman in nose

Scott Brendan Jones punched a woman in the nose at Yeppoon while drunk and affected by cocaine.

A MAN visiting Yeppoon was affected by liquor and cocaine when he punched a woman in the nose outside a Subway store.

Scott Brendan Jones, 28, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to a public nuisance offence.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn reinforced to Jones, of Brisbane, that he was extremely lucky he was not facing more serious charges.

The court heard Jones was walking along Normanby St at 2.15am on August 23 with no shirt on.

Police saw him, without provocation nor reason, approach a woman standing on the footpath and punch her in the nose.

The blow caused the woman to fall and she sustained a bloodied nose.

Jones then punched a man who rushed to the aid of the woman.

He also punched another person at the scene in the head, causing this victim to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The third victim was taken to hospital via ambulance.

Police had to chase Jones before they caught and arrested him.

Jones, a butcher by trade, voluntarily submitted to a breath test and returned a blood alcohol content reading of .182 before he was taken into custody.

He also told police he had consumed an unknown amount of cocaine.

The court was told that Jones had no previous history.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn described the events which took place as "very serious indeed."

Jones was fined $1250 and no conviction was recorded.

