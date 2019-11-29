Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Crime

Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Nov 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.

Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.

crime drink-driving drunk driver drunk pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coolum teen robbed of Sunbowl, college ball shot

        premium_icon Coolum teen robbed of Sunbowl, college ball shot

        Sport A “ridiculous” technicality is set to rob a 17-year-old gridiron star of a grand final and an opportunity to impress in front of college ball scouts.

        Art heals after tragic cancer loss

        premium_icon Art heals after tragic cancer loss

        News During her three-year-old daughter’s battle with cancer and until her tragic death...

        NOOSA 2020: The who’s who of council election candidates

        premium_icon NOOSA 2020: The who’s who of council election candidates

        Council News Noosa locals eyeing a seat in council take the early running.

        Round the world trip you want to win

        Round the world trip you want to win

        News A small $50 could win you a trip of a lifetime around the world for two people, but...