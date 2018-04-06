Drunk driver wanted 'one last drive' before court hearing

Douglas James Symington went drink driving just a day before he was due in court.

Douglas James Symington went drink driving just a day before he was due in court. Brett Wortman

KNOWING he was going to lose his licence in court the next day, Douglas James Symington decided to go for "one last drive" - the only problem was that he was drunk.

Police were called to a car crash on Old Orchard Drive, Palmwoods on March 15 where they found Symington several metres from a ruined car.

He admitted to officers he'd indulged in four early-morning drinks between 2.15am and the crash at 6.30am.

Despite needing to appear in court the next day on another drink driving charge, Symington got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol reading of 0.073.

He yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Symington told the court he was "remorseful" and had written off his "mint condition" 2005 GT Ford Falcon in the ordeal, which his insurance won't cover the cost for.

While Symington has no prior convictions for like offences, he was on probation for a violent crime at the time of the offence.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he would only fine Symington a "modest amount" due to his history and ordered he pay $500.

He was also disqualified from driving for one month.