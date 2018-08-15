DRUNK, FATIGUED, SPEEDING: Idiot caught on Warrego Highway

YOU'RE KIDDING: You won't believe what the driver on the Warrego Highway did.

JUST one day after a double road fatality on the Western Downs sent shock waves through the community, Dalby Police caught a driver on the Warrego Highway doing the unthinkable.

Sergeant Mark Woitowitz was westbound on Wednesday when he observed an eastbound 4WD doing 140km/h in a 80km/h roadworks zone at Brigalow.

Not only that, the 4WD was overtaking other vehicles in the roadworks strip, but it doesn't stop there.

After pulling over the vehicle, Sgt Woitowitz discovered the 42-year-old male driver was drinking while driving and had a blood alcohol level of .102.

The man had just finished a week of night shifts in Dysart, and hopped behind the wheel this morning after his last shift to drive back to Ipswich.

Sgt Woitowitz was lost for words.

"It's just ludicrous that he's driving on the road like that," he said.

"He was ticking three of the fatal five... There's people working right on the edge of the road in the roadworks: It's a fatality waiting to happen."

Sgt Woitowitz urged members of the public to contact police immediately if they saw drivers they believed to be fatigued.

The 42-year-old man will front Dalby Magistrates Court in the coming weeks.

The minimum penalty he will receive for his speeding is a $1218, loss of eight demerit points and an immediate loss of licence.