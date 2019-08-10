Drunk flight attendant arrested

A severely intoxicated flight attendant was apprehended in Indiana after passengers saw her stumbling all over the cabin - and then passing out in her seat for the entire flight, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, Julianne March, 49, of Waukesha, Wisconsin was charged by St. Joseph's County prosecutors in connection with an August 2 incident on a flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana the South Bend Tribune reported.

Passengers on the morning flight quickly realised that something was not right with March, who was part of an Air Wisconsin crew working a United Express flight, according to the report.

Hey @united, our flight attendant appears to be quite drunk on this from from ORD to SBN. She is slurring her speech (she couldn’t make it through the security announcement), couldn’t walk straight/was bumping into everyone in the aisle, and kept dropping things. — Aaron Scherb (@aaronscherb) August 2, 2019

March fell asleep in the jump seat after takeoff, and passengers even had to fasten her seat belt for her, Mr Scherb told the local outlet.

Another passenger, who only gave his name as Dan, told ABC News that even the pilot wasn't able to get in touch with March.

He said the "whole plane … noticed something was wrong" and that the attendant's phone rang "multiple times without her answering" it.

"[That] to me was the most concerning part because the pilot wasn't able to communicate with the lone flight attendant and took off anyway," he said.

Local police boarded the plane as soon as it landed in South Bend, according to the report.

When officers asked a crying March which city she was in, she said Chicago, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet.

Drunk flight attendant Julianne March asleep in the jump seat after passengers buckled her in. Picture: Facebook

Her blood-alcohol level was 0.204 - five times the legal limit for flight attendants, the outlet reported.

On her way to the St. Joseph County Jail, she told an officer she had two vodka "shooters" before arriving to work that morning, according to the Tribune.

Air Wisconsin told the Tribune in a statement that "the flight attendant was detained by authorities after a report of possible impairment."

"We are investigating the situation and fully co-operating with the local authorities," the regional airline said.

March was a probationary flight attendant who was only working a few months and was fired because she didn't complete the probationary time period, a source told ABC News.

She was charged with criminal public intoxication, a misdemeanour, according to the reports and was released on her own recognisance, with an initial hearing is scheduled for August 29.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.