Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHARGED: Estonian traveller Joosep Kunnap faced Noosa Magistrates Court after a drunken night out.
CHARGED: Estonian traveller Joosep Kunnap faced Noosa Magistrates Court after a drunken night out.
Crime

Drunken behaviour lands ‘nomad’ in court

Caitlin Zerafa
3rd Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ESTONIAN tourist has avoided a criminal conviction after a drunken night out in Noosa caused him to behave “stupidly”.

Joosep Kunnap, 25, was remorseful for his actions that lead to him being carried out of popular Noosa nightclub, Koala Bar, by security on February 21.

The Noosa Magistrates Court heard Kunnap, who was staying at the attached Nomads Noosa Backpackers, caused a scene when he refused to pay for a drink.

“He started to make a scene claiming he had already paid for it and was told to leave the club and refused to do so,” police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said.

“The defendant then took hold of the bar refused to move, dropped to the ground again refused to move and had to be carried out.”

The court head Kunnap later refused to give his name to police and was taken to the watch house where he was formally identified.

Kunnap, who is currently on a bridging visa as he awaits a decision on his permanent residency application, acknowledged his behaviour was “stupid” a pleaded guilty to one count of contravening the direction of police and one count of failing to leave a licensed premises.

“This was a silly mistake I was being stupid,” he said.

“I was not being aggressive, I was just being stupid.”

Kunnap was fined $800 with no conviction recorded.

noosa court noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Council Elections 2020: Every candidate

        premium_icon Noosa Council Elections 2020: Every candidate

        News Noosa 2020 council election: We reveal the candidates running for a seat at the Noosa Regional Council table

        MP urges call to action this International Women’s Day

        premium_icon MP urges call to action this International Women’s Day

        News As someone who works tirelessly to support others, Sandy Bolton is teaming up with...

        41 people to face Noosa Court today

        premium_icon 41 people to face Noosa Court today

        Crime Here is a full list of people facing Noosa Magistrates Court today.

        Pomona puts on a ‘rocky’ show

        premium_icon Pomona puts on a ‘rocky’ show

        News The sleepy town of Pomona turned into a movie and music lovers paradise on Saturday...