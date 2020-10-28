Dual international to bolster Lightning’s defence

Former Adelaide Thunderbirds defender Kate Shimmin is excited to join the Sunshine Coast Lightning in 2021. Pictured defending Collingwood Magpies’ attacker Gabrielle Sinclair during Round 11 2019 at Priceline Stadium in Adelaide. Picture: Kelly Barnes

Sunshine Coast Lightning is excited to announce a new signing to next year’s playing roster in dynamic defender Kate Shimmin.

The English Roses squad member and former Australian Under 21’s member will bolster Lightning’s defensive stocks and provide increased positional versatility to the line-up.

Head coach Kylee Byrne said she was excited to see what the former Adelaide Thunderbirds player could contribute to the team.

New Lightning recruit Kate Shimmin will enjoy being close to the Sunshine Coast beaches. Picture: Tricia Watkinson.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate to the Lightning family and I have absolute confidence that she will bring something special to the club both in her style of play and competitiveness, but also off court,” Byrne said.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Kate at the Australian Institute of Sport previously and then as an opposition defender I have witnessed Kate’s presence and her ability to change a game.

“Kate will work with our defensive end superbly and push them to be even better which is what I am most excited by.”

Shimmin said she looked forward to relocating to the Sunshine Coast and joining the Lightning team.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity from Kylee to join Lightning and the for the new challenges that it presents,” Shimmin said.

“Lightning are a club who have been so successful in the Suncorp Super Netball league and I’m excited to be playing and training alongside an elite group of athletes who I’ve always had so much respect for.

“Having spent six weeks based up in Queensland and the Sunshine Coast this year and also living in Queensland in 2017, I know it’s a beautiful part of the country and I can’t wait to make the move north in the coming months.”

The versatile defender has previously played with Adelaide Thunderbirds from 2011 to 2016 and 2018 to 2019, with one year at cross-state rivals the Queensland Firebirds in 2017.

She was also named player of the year for Adelaide Thunderbirds at the end of the 2018 season.