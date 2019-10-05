Dumped dog’s maternity shoot goes viral

A RESCUE dog has officially won the internet today after adorable photos from her maternity photoshoot went viral.

Mama Pickles - a two-year-old pit bull - was abandoned by her owners when she was heavily pregnant. Luckily, the two-tone caramel and white coated pooch ended up being taken in by Pits & Giggles Rescue in North Carolina, in the US, where volunteers gave the mum-to-be the pre-labour pampering every woman deserves.

Photographer Lauren Casteen Sykes who volunteers at the rescue centre, which specifically cares for pregnant dogs, lavished the ditched doggy with maternity photo shoot - and boy did she step up to the plate.

Mama Pickles really stepped up to the plate when put in front of a camera. Picture: Lauren Casteen Sykes/Enchanted Hills Photography

After accessorising the glowing mum-to-be with a flower crown and a bow on her blooming bump, she was taken to a stunning woodland area for her snaps.

"She looked like she's been preparing for this photoshoot her whole life," Lauren told news.com.au.

"She knew where the lens was and exactly how to strike the pose that will take your breath away. She's just such a people centred dog you can't help but smile and laugh at her antics for your attention. Mama Pickles is a Queen."

The photos of the abandoned dog living her best life quickly went viral, capturing the heart of the internet. Picture: Lauren Casteen Sykes/Enchanted Hills Photography

Other shots of the superstar included her beaming for the camera while leaning on a white blanket and licking her nose in apparent excitement for her journey ahead.

It didn't take long for the shots to capture attention, with fans leaving thousands of comments of joy about Mama Pickles's change in luck.

"So majestic," one person wrote in the Dogspotting Society Facebook group.

"I'm crying," another said.

Others called her a "queen" and a "princess", adding the photos were beautifully shot.

The photos of Mama Pickles were so popular, Lauren shot her again after she gave birth to her eight pups. Picture: Lauren Casteen Sykes/Enchanted Hills Photography

As a result of their popularity, Lauren decided to do a follow-up shoot - snapping Mama Pickles after she'd given birth to her eight cute as a button pups.

But while the photos are undoubtedly stunning, there's an important message behind them Lauren wants to share.

"Pits and Giggles Rescue is always working to raise awareness of the importance of responsible spay neuter practices. While Pickles maternity shoot is adorable we are hoping the message will get out there that we want our dogs to avoid this if we can," she said.

Her puppies are as camera ready as she is. Picture: Lauren Casteen Sykes/Enchanted Hills Photography

Before she was rescued, Mama Pickles was a bred by her owners making this labour particularly long and painful for her.

"We celebrate Pickles and her babies but our goal is to never leave a dog in the type of position Pickles was in ever again," Lauren explained. "We really are hoping people will see Pickles and recognise that as fabulous as she is the biggest celebration is that she'll never again have to carry puppies."

