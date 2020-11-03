Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A break in at the Noosa Council weighbridge at Noosa-Eumundi Rd has closed the landfill until further notice.
A break in at the Noosa Council weighbridge at Noosa-Eumundi Rd has closed the landfill until further notice.
News

Dumped on: Thieves target council landfill

Peter Gardiner
3rd Nov 2020 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Noosa Council’s landfill on Noosa-Eumundi Rd has been broken into overnight forcing the closure of the facility while police investigate.

Council spokesman Nathan Evans said he believed the weighbridge office was the target of the forced entry but could not provide any further details at this stage.

‘Dirty tricks’: Blevin responds to campaign brochure

“Customers are asked to delay trips to the site until the facility reopens,” Mr Evans said.

“The waste facility will reopen as soon as possible.”

Noosa Police are unable to provide any further details at this stage.

law and order noosa council noosa crime
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Election Day 3: Glass House game over as LNP holds on

        Premium Content State Election Day 3: Glass House game over as LNP holds on

        Politics Glass House MP Andrew Powell has claimed victory to extend his tenure in state parliament. FOLLOW LIVE

        Restaurateurs pump $100K into fine dining dream

        Premium Content Restaurateurs pump $100K into fine dining dream

        Business La Vida restaurant owners Nick and Sarah Graham Hooper say everything about their...

        18 Coast childcare centres identified for improvement

        Premium Content 18 Coast childcare centres identified for improvement

        Education They have been identified as centres that need quality improvement

        Police say speed, driver error behind fatal crash

        Premium Content Police say speed, driver error behind fatal crash

        News The impact of the car crumpled and twisted its body and left deep skids marks in...