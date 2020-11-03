Dumped on: Thieves target council landfill

A break in at the Noosa Council weighbridge at Noosa-Eumundi Rd has closed the landfill until further notice.

Noosa Council’s landfill on Noosa-Eumundi Rd has been broken into overnight forcing the closure of the facility while police investigate.

Council spokesman Nathan Evans said he believed the weighbridge office was the target of the forced entry but could not provide any further details at this stage.

“Customers are asked to delay trips to the site until the facility reopens,” Mr Evans said.

“The waste facility will reopen as soon as possible.”

Noosa Police are unable to provide any further details at this stage.