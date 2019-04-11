Dune 'no go' challenge in Noosa

BUILD BID: An artist's impression on the new building proposed for a Sunshine Beach erosion zone.

AN exclusive Sunshine Beach street is becoming a legal battleground as Noosa Council moves to protect property owners from the impacts of climate change ... against their will.

Councillors at the planning committee meeting today will debate a staff recommendation to defend its refusal of swimming pool and deck at 42 Seaview Tce.

And the council may well find itself in court as well if councillors follow staff advice to reject a 54 Seaview Tce application to demolish an existing house for a new two storey beach house.

The sticking point for council in both cases is that the applicants want to build within coastal protection area with structures seaward of the coastal building which is generally 15m from the seaward boundary. This boundary is set to try and protect properties from the impacts of rising sea levels and tidal inundation. At 54 Seaview the reasons for a recommended refusal include:

"Recent modelling carried out by the council indicates significant erosion is likely to occur in the future which may threaten life and property should the proposed development proceed. Given the site is affected by the coastal building line and is located in a highly vulnerable erosion prone area, the proposed 6m setback is not sufficient to minimise the risk of erosion.”

A council reports notes there is no development approval on record of the original house building in 1973 and later added on to in the 1990s.

"Modelling suggests that by 2040 and 2070, within the life of this development, approximately between 50 per cent up to 80 per cent of the site is affected by coastal erosion,” the report said.

"The applicant was consulted at the information request stage of the application process as to whether they would consider changing their proposal to have all proposed built form to be located landward of the coastal building line.”

The 42 Seaview application for a swimming pool and deck was refused by council in December after staff raised similar erosion and personal safety concerns for the property inhabitants.

"The applicant subsequently appealed the decision stating that the application should be approved subject to reasonable and relevant conditions,” the report said.

Given the council's track record in defending its planning decision appeals, it faces the likelihood of a second just up the street.