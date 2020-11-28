Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Duo had just started dating before car death tragedy

by Chris Clarke
28th Nov 2020 11:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville couple charged with manslaughter over the death of a three-year-old girl in a hot car have only been dating since September, according to social media profiles.

Laura Black, 37, has four girls from a previous relationship, while Aaron Hill, 29, also has two daughters of his own, according to social media.

He has worked as a driller at a mine in Mt Isa.

Hill is an avid pig hunter and motorcyclist, with one friend commenting on images of him and his daughter calling him a "great dad".

Aaron Hill is an avid pig hunter.
Aaron Hill is an avid pig hunter.

Hill has shared photos on Facebook of his wedding day to another woman, with friends leaving adoring comments of the former couple as recently as last year.

Black studied at James Cook University and has been described as an "elegant and beautiful" person on social media.

Originally published as Duo had just started dating before car death tragedy

More Stories

court editors picks hot car hot weather toddler townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biosphere blazes a trail for eco-tourism

        Premium Content Biosphere blazes a trail for eco-tourism

        News A master plan has been delivered for eight hinterland eco-tourism experiences.

        Skate park death: Family, friends remember ‘beautiful soul’

        Premium Content Skate park death: Family, friends remember ‘beautiful soul’

        News The man killed after a fall at a Coast skate park has been remembered as a...

        Forget Marlborough: Adelaide Hills ‘savvie’ is the real deal

        Premium Content Forget Marlborough: Adelaide Hills ‘savvie’ is the real deal

        Food & Entertainment My visceral dislike of Marlborough is hardly a guarded secret, writes Travis...

        ‘He would be dead’: Grandad saved by passers-by

        Premium Content ‘He would be dead’: Grandad saved by passers-by

        Health The actions of a handful of quick-thinking locals have saved a man