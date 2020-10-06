Menu
Police continue to hand out COVID-related fines. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Duo allegedly tried to enter NSW three times

by Anton Nilsson
6th Oct 2020 3:43 PM

Police busted a duo three times in two days for allegedly trying to enter NSW from Victoria.

NSW Police said the two men, aged 41 and 52, were first stopped on Friday for trying to enter NSW at the Jingellic Road checkpoint without a valid permit. They were issued warnings and let go but tried to cross again later that night through a checkpoint at Hayden Bog and Lower Bendoc roads.

Then on Saturday morning, the two were again stopped by police, this time on the Monaro Highway near Lords Hill. Police allege they evaded a checkpoint to enter NSW and issued them $1000 infringement notices. They were given field court attendance notices and were expected to face court at a later date.

Police issued several fines for illegal Victoria-NSW border crossings over the weekend. Picture: Simon Dallinger
Police issued six other COVID-19-related fines over the weekend. A 24-year-old driver on the Sturt Highway was fined $1000 on Saturday morning after police say he violated the conditions of his border permit.

In Sydney, a Saturday night party attracted more than 80 people before police arrived to shut it down. The crowd cleared out after the midnight raid, and a 31-year-old man identified as the party organiser was fined $1000 for breaching a public health order. Police say inquiries continue into that incident.

There were also three fines issued to venues on Sunday evening. At Cockle Bay Wharf, two separate venues were fined $5000 each for allegedly failing to produce COVID-19 safety plans when asked by police.

A licensed premises in East Ballina was also fined $5000 for allegedly failing to make sure visitors were social distancing.

