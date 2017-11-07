Duplex is pegged as out of line

A COOROY duplex proposal angling to build on a lot size well under the allowed minimal size is facing Noosa Council planning opposition.

The Noosa Plan in this housing zone locality allows for a minimum lot of 800sqm, but this Tewantin Road application would see an existing house sit on a 494sqm lot and a new single storey three bedroom residence on 514sqm.

The applicant Tea 4 Two Pty Ltd has raised a previous smaller lot approval at Avocet Pde in Peregian Beach, but the planning report to be discussed by councillors today said this approval was made by the Sunshine Coast Council.

"This approval does not reflect the approach which has historically been taken by the Noosa Council before or after (council) amalgamation,” the report said.

And Noosa's planning department is also recommending council allow a roof line no steeper than 12 degrees as this would be out of kilter with surrounding buildings.

Tea 4 Two wants the council to agree to a negotiated decision to allow a six degree roof line.

"The existing dwelling fronts Tewantin Rd and its private open space has been designed to permit views to the rear; to the adjacent vegetation, open spaces and distant rural vistas,” its submission to council said.

"A 12 degree roof pitch on the rear of the dwelling will directly impact on the amenity of the front dwelling.”

The council planning response is that there will be no loss of views or increased glare to the existing dwelling "which has only one small highlight window to the rear of the dwelling”.

Council will vote on a final decision next Thursday.