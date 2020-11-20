Dust settles on polling as voting process under review

Sandy Bolton MP has been re-elected and is keen to serve..

Sandy Bolton MP has been re-elected and is keen to serve..

It has been a month like no other, and I am humbled, honoured and privileged to be returned as Noosa’s Member of parliament.

Thank you everyone, especially those incredible ‘Tealers’ for your overwhelming support and efforts in keeping Noosa ‘independent’. Once again, the only electorate out of 93 across Queensland, how special.

This election has also brought further complaints regarding processes, the pre poll location and the famous (infamous?) postal vote application envelopes.

Be assured that I have raised these with the newly appointed Attorney-General, as well will continue to work towards an end to the misleading of voters and prevalence of misinformation that was again evident in electioneering which was disrespectful to all residents.

With COVID restrictions lifting across states, there are new relaxations, as well many questions as to when further border openings will occur.

There is nothing official at this stage and the chief health officer will review again at the end of month. www.covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/border-closing

There have also been questions around the influx of youngsters coming to our home celebrating the end of their schooling.

Be assured that our teams are well prepared, and extra resources have been allocated including mounted police, ‘pop up’ medical hubs and much of what is undertaken when a major event such as the triathlon is on.

The community survey results have been uploaded to Noosa 360 with Noosa River management, health services, and national park maintenance topping the local list. And yes, that great divider of daylight saving continues to increase its ranking and will be an interesting investigation.

There is much work before we can settle into the festive season, especially in preparation for the first sitting of the 57th including estimates, as well taking forward those items that are on the ‘list’, both major and minor! For these please visit www.sandybolton.com.

A reminder that the Queensland Law Reform Commission is currently inviting submissions on the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation, which can be found at www.qlrc.qld.gov.au/current-reviews

As COVID restrictions continue to change, please stay tuned to the Sandy Bolton MP page and subscribe to our monthly newsletter for information and links. Please do not hesitate to call our office on 53193100 or email noosa@parliament.qld.gov.au with any concerns or queries.

Until next month, again, thank you Noosa. It is an exciting time, and together what we can create over the next four years is up to us. We can, and we will.