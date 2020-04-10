Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
A 107-year-old Dutch woman has survived the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of COVID-19 in the world.
Health

Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

10th Apr 2020 7:17 AM

A 107-year old Dutch woman has recovered from the coronavirus, probably becoming the oldest survivor of the pandemic in the world.

Cornelia Ras fell ill on March 17, the day after her 107th birthday, Dutch newspaper AD reported, after attending a church service with other residents of her nursing home on Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the southwest of the country.

She and 40 others at the service were subsequently diagnosed as carrying the virus.

Twelve of that group have since died, but Ras was told by her doctors on Monday that she had beaten the infection.

"We did not expect her to survive this", her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper.

"She takes no medicines, still walks well and gets down on her knees every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, she will be able to continue to do so."

Prior to Ras, the oldest widely documented coronavirus survivor was Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American.

Originally published as Dutch woman aged 107 survives virus

coronaviruspromo
cornelia ras coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Locals only’: How cops will stop travellers reaching Coast

        premium_icon ‘Locals only’: How cops will stop travellers reaching Coast

        News Day trippers and holiday makers looking to spend the Easter long weekend on the Coast will run the risk of huge fines if caught along the Bruce Highway.

        EXPLAINED: Why we‘re seeing so many butterflies

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why we‘re seeing so many butterflies

        News Have you noticed all the butterflies fluttering around Noosa lately? Here’s why...

        Noosa tourism leader says ‘we’re closed for holidays’

        premium_icon Noosa tourism leader says ‘we’re closed for holidays’

        News Come back and stay another day in Noosa, but not during pandemic shutdown.

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim