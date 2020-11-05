Father blows up at mum over baby's last name

BAD blood among families and a request by the mother to the father of a child to alter the surname on its birth certificate has ended up in court.

The father, a 24-year-old personal trainer, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the woman attended a Rockhampton police station three days after the incident which took place on September 5, telling police she had attended the defendant's residence with her father to allow the defendant to spend time with their child.

Ms King said the pair argued about the child's birth certificate and the victim suggested they go to mediation to sort out the issue, with the defendant refusing the mediation suggestion.

The defendant then called the victim many derogatory names.

Ms King said after the victim left the residence, she received a screenshot of Snapchat a image from the defendant's account threatening the victim's new partner.

She said the victim provided the screenshot and an audio recording of the argument to police.

Ms King said the defendant told police he was on medication and couldn't recall the incident, admitting he could have called the victim derogatory names.

She said the defendant claimed the mother had abused him, denied him Facetime with his child and he told her "if you touch my last name, I'll kill your dad".

She said the defendant also told police the victim's family had been harassing him.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said there was a complex family dispute between the defendant and the victim and her family.

He said his client was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2018 and was medicated, however had access issues to mental health services during COVID-19 lockdown.

The defendant was ordered to six months probation.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.