DV awareness targeted in May

(HI-RES IMAGE) Noosa held its first sanctioned White Ribbon Walk on November 23, 2018 to take a stand against domestic violence and help educate and break the cycle with younger generations. Contributed

DOMESTIC and Family Violence Month is held each May to create awareness around social and personal impacts this issue can have on families and children.

Following on from the success of the inaugural White Ribbon endorsed walk in 2018, the Noosa White Ribbon committee are looking to increase engagement with the community for this year's event on November 22.

The walk is held along Gympie Terrace as part of the United Nations declared International Day of Action.

"Because of the impact of domestic and family violence in all of its forms, including by men against women our focus this year will be to involve local community sporting clubs, schools and community groups on the walk and post walk activities,” Noosa White Ribbon Committee chairman Bob Birkhead said.

This year's walk will feature the Queensland Police Pipes and Drum Band and Mr Birkhead is calling for schools to participate given one in four young children are directly impacted by domestic violence.

As a way to further the White Ribbon ethos, Sunshine Coast developed program "Not in my Club” will be expanded to include local Noosa sporting clubs.

The program provides mentoring to young people in their club about the impacts of domestic violence.

So far, this program has achieved great success with sporting clubs including Sunshine Coast Falcons and Mooloolaba and Alexandra Headland Surf Clubs.

"A key aspect of this program is to show how key sporting groups can play a strong part in helping the break the cycle of domestic violence,” Mr Birkhead said.