The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and common assault. Picture: Rob Williams
Crime

DV offender threatened to kill victim’s dogs

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
29th Jan 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM
A domestic violence offender has threatened to kill his victim's dogs and slapped the victim across the face when asked to leave her house.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reason, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and common assault.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said the defendant forced entry to a home in Gracemere at 1.25am on January 11 and started a verbal argument with the victim.

The court heard the defendant said to the victim, "I can't believe you called police, why would you do that?".

Sgt Dalton said the victim walked away from the defendant into the kitchen, however, the defendant followed and called her fat and ugly and said he had wasted time with her.

He said the defendant made a threat he would return and kill the victim's dogs.

He said the victim told the defendant to leave, which resulted in the defendant slapping the victim across the face.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client suffered from depression and anxiety and was fairly intoxicated the night of the offending and couldn't recall much, or any of the offence.

The court heard the defendant had taken steps to engage and sort out his mental health.

Mr Gimbert said his client was remorseful and disgusted in his actions.

The defendant was ordered to 10 months' probation with no criminal convictions recorded.

