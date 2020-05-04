Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OUT AND ABOUT: With a relaxtion of COVID-19 rules people were enjoying the beautiful weather on Noosa River. Emma Gilchrist and Nicole Saunders with 'Barkley'. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
OUT AND ABOUT: With a relaxtion of COVID-19 rules people were enjoying the beautiful weather on Noosa River. Emma Gilchrist and Nicole Saunders with 'Barkley'. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily john mccutcheon

Buy Now
Health

Early birds flock to favourite spots as restrictions ease

Felicity Ripper
2nd May 2020 9:55 AM | Updated: 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EARLY birds flocked to rivers, parks and beaches this morning, clutching at their restored freedom at the first opportunity.

Some stay-at-home restrictions were eased as of today allowing Queenslanders to go for a drive, have a picnic, visit open national parks, shop for non-essential items, and ride a jet ski, boat or motorbike.

Clean conditions attracted dozens of surfers to Noosa National Park, eager beach goers were doing laps of Hasting St car parks trying nab a spot and the rivers were dotted with people enjoying coffee at park benches or walking with a spring in their step.

Photos
View Gallery

The relaxed rules meant Coast resident Elaine Lyon could grab a coffee on Noosa River for the first time in six weeks.

"There used to be six or eight of us who would meet every Saturday for a walk and a coffee at the jetty and we haven't been able to do that," she said.

"I live out of town so I haven't even been able go for a walk at the river.

"It was absolutely brilliant to catch up with a friend this morning. We still tried to keep a distance."

Ms Lyon said she was used to spending time at home but she missed the social connection that came with group walks, playing bridge or golf.

"It's important for your health to be able to relate to one another," she said.

Conditions apply to the State Government's easing of restrictions.

These include maintaining social distancing and hygiene, staying within 50km of home and limiting outings to members of the same household or one friend.

Queensland Police Service reported 24 vehicles being turned around at state borders on Friday, double those turned around the previous day.

More Stories

covid-19 noosa restrictions social distancing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Queensland Rail has paid more than $1m in driver overtime during the coronavirus crisis, even as the number of people travelling on trains has dropped by 80 per cent.

        Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        premium_icon Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        News One active Covid-19 case left on the Sunshine Coast

        COOL CHANGE: Noosa wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning

        premium_icon COOL CHANGE: Noosa wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning

        News The start of May has brought with it a crispy drop in the temperatures across the...

        Easing up on coronavirus restrictions raises concerns

        premium_icon Easing up on coronavirus restrictions raises concerns

        News Mayor Jamieson is concerned with the decision to relax restrictions