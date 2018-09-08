Menu
Login
Two women charged with drug offences after a routine traffic stop in Warwick.
Two women charged with drug offences after a routine traffic stop in Warwick.
Breaking

Early morning drug bust in Warwick

Peter Hardwick
by
8th Sep 2018 7:19 AM

A ROUTINE traffic stop in Warwick early this morning didn't end well for two women from New South Wales.

Warwick police report that police pulled over a car on Albion St in Warwick about 3.30am for a routine traffic check of the vehicle which had been driven from New South Wales.

However, suspicions arose while police were speaking with the 44-year-old woman and her 30-year-old female companion and a search of the car ensued.

During the search police allegedly found 12g of the amphetamine drug "ice", 10g of cannabis and drug related utensils.

The two women were each charged with possession of a dangerous drug above the schedule, supply of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils.

They were each granted bail and remanded to appear before Warwick Magistrates Court on October 3.

cannabis drug bust ice police toowoomba warwick
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Grassroots action, not spills the way to progress Noosa

    Grassroots action, not spills the way to progress Noosa

    News Noosa Mayor has his say on party politics and why it's on the nose

    • 8th Sep 2018 8:40 AM
    Gwen's energy an artistic inspiration

    Gwen's energy an artistic inspiration

    News TAG art for Noosa special showing

    • 8th Sep 2018 7:01 AM
    No rain on this fashion parade

    No rain on this fashion parade

    News Spirits remained dry at Peregian Food and Fashion

    Shelter's plant sale

    Shelter's plant sale

    News Fun(draiser) in the sun for RSPCA

    Local Partners