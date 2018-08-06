Deaths reported as massive quake hits Lombok

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale in the Sumbawa region of Indonesia was felt in Bali. Picture: Google Maps

A POWERFUL earthquake has rocked the popular Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, killing at least 39 people, injuring dozens more and damaged buildings, officials said.

The seven-magnitude tremor struck just 10 kilometres underground, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was followed by two light to moderate secondary quakes and nearly two dozen aftershocks.

It was the second quake to hit Lombok, whose beaches and hiking trails draw holidaymakers from around the world, in a week.

Rescue officials said much of the damage had hit Lombok's main city of Mataram. Agung Pramuja, a senior official with the Mataram search and rescue agency, told AFP the death toll had climbed to 39.

Among the dead are a one-year-old and a 72-year-old, he said, adding that at least 52 people were injured.

Residents of the city described a strong jolt that sent people scrambling to get out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, who like many Indonesians has one name, told AFP.

Electricity was knocked out in several parts of the city and patients were evacuated from the main hospital, witnesses and officials said.

Pictures showed patients lying on their beds outside the clinic while doctors in blue scrubs attended to them.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said most of the damaged buildings in the city were built with substandard construction materials.

Officials issued a tsunami warning after the quake, but it was later cancelled. Seawater up to 13 centimetres deep poured into two villages, Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, told local TV.

Australia's Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton, who is in Lombok for a counter-terrorism meeting, told Fairfax Mediathat the quake "was powerful enough to put us on the floor".

"We were up on the 12th floor, the lights went out and we were able to evacuate," Mr Dutton told the Australian media outlet.

"I think we were pretty lucky in the end."

The quake caused light damage as far away as the Javanese city of Bandung, some 955 kilometres from Mataram, but was felt strongly on the neighbouring resort island of Bali.

The tremor came a week after a shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit Lombok, killing 17 people and damaging hundreds of buildings.

It triggered landslides that briefly trapped trekkers on popular mountain hiking routes.

Indonesian officials had originally issued a tsunami warning, urging people to move away from the ocean, shortly after the earthquake struck but the alert has since been lifted.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, told MetroTV that the tsunami warning has ended.

She said the warning was for the lowest level of tsunami, and that small waves just 15 centimetres high were detected in three villages.

Another resident Rita Siswati, 47, said the quake knocked out electricity and patients were evacuated from the main hospital.

Shocks have even been felt some 100km away in Bali, with one local tweeting pictures of destruction at a shopping centre in Kuta.

Celebrities including Chrissy Teigen, Australian actress Teresa Palmer, Take That's Gary Barlow and other tourists holidaying in Bali have tweeted after they felt the powerful quake.

US model Chrissy Tiegen was on the island with her husband John Legend and their two children Luna Simone, 2, and baby Miles who is 10 weeks old.

She tweeted: "MASSIVE earthquake", and said Bali had been "trembling".

Tiegen then added: "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of hooooooly s**t this is happening."

Australian actress Teresa Palmer is staying in a treehouse near Ubud in Bali.

She tweeted: "Woah! Anyone else feel that earthquake in Bali? Hope everyone is okay. Staying in a treehouse and we were SWAYING."

Palmer also said: "It was very scary and we are in Bali, I can't imagine how it must've felt to those closer to Lombok. Thinking of everyone affected."

Take That singer, Gary Barlow, who was on holiday with his family, tweeted: "Thank you for your concern. We're all fine - a bit shaken up."

Agung Widodo, a resident of Bali's main town of Denpasar, told AFP he felt two strong tremors.

"The first one lasted quite a while, the second one was only about 2-5 seconds. The first one was the bigger one."

The USGS has reported two aftershocks, one reaching a magnitude of 5.4. There have also been reports of damage to Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.