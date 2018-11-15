Bali quake rattles Aussie schoolies

Menu
Aussie schoolies rattled by Bali earthquake.
by Staff writers
15th Nov 2018 8:18 AM

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale has struck off the coast of Bali during Schoolies Week.

The quake struck around 1.30am local time (4.30am AEDT). There were no tsunami warnings.

Bali has become an increasingly popular destination for young Australians celebrating the end of high school.

One industry source claimed as many as 8000 young Aussies were now celebrating on the holiday island.

Melbourne resident Samantha Arnold, who is currently on Bali, posted about the experience on Facebook.

"Woke up a little before 1.30am this morning to an earthquake in Bali. I'm not gonna lie, I panicked, my stomach was in knots. I've never felt an earthquake this strong, it was two big tremors that had our hotel room shaking and with recent tragedies here it was hard to remain 100% calm," she said.

The region has felt a number of strong quakes this year.

Last month, a series of powerful earthquakes measuring 6.0 rocked Java and Bali, killing at least three people.

