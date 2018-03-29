Easter bunnies at the local bowsers

NO YOKE: Fuel for thought .... why are we always Easter bunnies at the bowsers?

ANOTHER Easter and once again local and holidaying motorists are feeling like right bunnies as they pay premium prices at Noosa petrol bowsers.

But for once, Noosa's petrol pain seems to be shared by the rest of southeast Queensland as the RACQ said drivers had every right to be frustrated petrol prices had peaked just before the long weekend at 147.7 cents per litre here on the Sunshine Coast.

That compared with an average unleaded petrol price in Brisbane and the Gold Coast of 148.2cpl and 148.3cpl respectively.

Noosa News drove around Noosa central and saw most petrol stations selling unleaded at 149.9cpl, with one 149.7, while the cheapest was 146.9.

One motorist reported unleaded at Cooroy was marginally cheaper at 145.9cpl.

"It's not often you see that ... Cooroy being cheaper... if Cooroy can do it, why can't Noosa?” he said.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said: "Unfortunately, just as Easter and the school holidays are about to begin, we've hit the expensive phase of the southeast Queensland petrol price cycle.

"Last Easter, we were lucky to reach the cheap phase of the cycle over the break, but unfortunately, this time around, the timing's not in our favour.”

Ms Smith said drivers planning to travel during the break could save by doing some research.

"While prices are high in the southeast, motorists can save money by shopping around in some of the cheaper locations. For example, servos in places like North Lakes and Mango Hill in Brisbane are selling ULP for more than 15cpl cheaper than the average,” she said. "And if you're travelling outside of the region this weekend, fuelling up in cheaper places like Gympie, Bundaberg and Maryborough is also going to save you dollars.”

One Tewantin single mother filling up at the Noosa Civic was unimpressed that fuel right around town seemed to "have jumped 20 cents” a litre in a week.

And with a family to look after and working "nearly full-time”, she is not able to shop for cheaper petrol.

"Of course we're being taken for fools. I don't get the time to shop around.

"If I do, I try to stay local, when they try to compete with one another.”

