Easter free buses to be a real 'quacker'

ALL ABOARD: Getting into the Easter spirit for the launch of Noosa Council's Easter Free Holiday Buses are local kids Georgia and Annabelle. Contributed

NOOSA is about to brace for one of its busiest times of the year as the resorts, caravan parks and all sorts of accommodation in-between hit sky-high Easter demand.

And with the summer swelling of the population, it is not only on the beaches where space is at a premium.

As we all know, Noosa Pde and all points leading into Hastings St are chockful with family car creep, as we try to make the most of the Easter break by one of Australia's best bays.

The getting-there through gritted teeth has been a challenge for Noosa Council to handle since back in the 1990s when the roads filled up. So in 1999, councillors introduced the free holiday buses.

That holiday period, the buses carried 10,000, making holiday time more bearable, and numbers continue to grow as the services have evolved to cater for local and visitor needs.

Five local TransLink bus routes will operate free from March 30 (Good Friday) to April 8.

And there will be a free shuttle bus on the road between Peregian Beach and Noosa Heads.

It's a great opportunity to try public transport.

Regular free services:

Route 626 - Tewantin to Sunrise Beach via Noosa Heads

Route 627 - Tewantin to Sunshine Beach via Noosa Heads

Route 628 - Noosa Parklands to Noosa Junction, via Noosa Civic

Route 629 - Tewantin to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic

Route 632 - Noosa to Cooran via Cooroy and Pomona

Temporary service:

Route 064 - between Peregian Beach and Noosa Heads. For residents living between Peregian and Noosa, instead of catching Route 620, the temporary service, Route 064 (operated by Sunbus) is for you.

The Boreen Point Flexilink service and Noosa Council Cabs services will also be free from March 30 to April 8 (normal booking procedures apply).

Timetables are available at www.translink.com.au.