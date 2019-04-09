Menu
BEACH FUN: Luciana and Daniel Rieder from Brisbane built sandcastles on Noosa Main Beach on Saturday to mark the beginning of the Easter school holidays.
News

Easter holidays kick off on Noosa Beach

by Caitlin Zerafa
9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

SCHOOL holidays were off to a mostly sunny start as families enjoyed the beginning of the Easter break.

Luciana and Daniel Reider were up from Brisbane for the weekend and spent Saturday building sandcastles on Noosa Main Beach.

Their mother, Susana, said they visit Noosa often.

"We love everything about Noosa,” she said.

"The beach and the nature is just beautiful. It's a great escape from Brisbane.”

While Saturday saw a few late morning showers, the beach, and Hastings Street, was bustling.

Noosa Council are also running free holiday buses until April 28, encouraging locals and visitors to ditch the car to help ease traffic congestion.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny and reach a top of 29 degrees, however showers are predicted for the rest of the week.

Noosa News

