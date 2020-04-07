Menu
EASTER HUNT: Noosa Hairdresser Vicki Nelis is sharing the adventures of her golden Lindt bunny to help spread cheer to children at home this Easter. Photos: Vicki Nelis
EASTER HUNT: Following the adventures this golden bunny

Caitlin Zerafa
7th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
A NOOSA hairdresser is hoping to spread some Easter cheer to Sunshine Coast children with the help of a little golden bunny.

With social isolation meaning she would not be spending Easter with her grandchildren, Vicki Nelis thought of what she could do to keep connected.

“I saw this little toy bunny in the supermarket and I thought I would take it with me on my daily walk and take photos of it for Easter,” Ms Nelis said.

“I’m a creative person and I need to create something each day so I don’t go mental myself.”

“I was also thinking about the mental health of not only adults, but kids.”

Lindt bunny adventures.....count down to easter....8 days to go ! Fun day at Coolum beach, made new friends, Marley the...

Posted by Vicki Nelis on Saturday, 4 April 2020

Ms Nelis began the journey of the little Lindt bunny on Friday and will continue it’s adventure up to Easter.

“I wanted to make it a bit of fun,” she said.

“It’s met with dogs and butterflies.”

She said the bunny had also visited local lifeguards on duty, with social distancing measures in place of course.

Ms Nelis, who runs her own salon, Silk Hair and Makeup in Noosaville, was forced to close her doors due to COVID-19.

Hairdresser and makeup artist Vicki Nelis runs Silk Hair and Makeup in Noosaville.
“We had to close the shops and we’ve had weddings cancelled at least until August,” she said.

