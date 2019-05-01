Easter pays for local traders

EVERY weekend, parking at the Noosaville Boat Ramp is full by 6.30am with excited boating people heading out to our magnificent waters, but Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday, parking free all day, guess we get spoilt with great weather.

It was so amazing on the water over Easter, even when though weather was not perfect. We are blessed, this is why we have so many barefoot businesses here.

Hopefully, this was a sign that everyone was spending their money in our fabulous cafes, shopping and filling the accommodation rooms. Nonetheless, an amazing rainbow on Easter Sunday, so brilliant from Munna Point to the Hinterland, lasted a good half hour which confirms our pot of gold is in Noosa.

Noosa Chamber has excelled in memberships and from October to April this year compared to last year's same time it has increased by four times as much. Thank you everyone for your support.

The fabulous news for our members is that we are now attracting a lot more members from as far down as Caloundra and many more from Maroochydore and Buderim. This means more customers for us all.

The new draft plan has been getting a lot of attention so send us your thoughts and concerns as we are running out of time. Together we are a force but alone we are only one so come together and voice your opinions, we want to hear from you. Our Monthly Sunset Drinks is a great place to meet some passionate people and discuss your concerns with people who listen.

Finally, Noosa Shire includes a lot of not-for-profit ventures which are totally different than a privately owned business.

Probably our largest not-for-profit is Tourism Noosa, bringing in $2,800,000 from our tourism ratepayers. It is important that we address how our Noosa Council supports our local businesses in the Noosa Draft Plan.

Join us at Noosa Chamber Sunset Drinks on Tuesday, April 30 at 5.30 at the Whisky Boys, Noosaville. See Facebook for more details. Everyone welcome, no need to be a member, join our tribe.