Easter Sunday fatalities named as long-time Coast couple

Robert Makara and his wife Elizabeth died when their Nissan SUV collided with a tree on David Low Way on Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday.

A Coast husband and wife who died when their SUV collided with a tree on David Low Way at Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday have been identified.

Police have confirmed the couple who tragically passed away were Maroochydore's Robert and Elizabeth Makara.

Mr Makara, 69, had been driving and Mrs Makara, 68, was passenger in the crash which happened about 7am Easter Sunday.

Locals say fatal crash fourth serious smash in four months

Mr Makara was a director of Makara Constructions with his son Tony.

The family business, founded in 1971, had grown to be one of the state's top precast tilt panel contractors and supplied major firms which included McNab, Karloo Constructions and Focal Group.

Rob Makara, right, at Equinox Place, Bells Creek.

Mr Makara's brother, Geoffrey, said his brother and sister-in-law had been "warm, friendly people".

"We talked to each other regularly and visited each other regularly," Geoffrey said.

"He's the best brother I ever had, he was always kind to me."

He said his brother had suffered with some health issues for many years, "as do most senior people" and he thought his brother may have suffered a heart attack behind the wheel on Sunday.

He said Mrs Makara had also endured some health scares in the last few years and had received treatment, but prior to that she had always been a "very sociable person" who was active in the community.

Geoffrey said his brother had been well respected in the local building industry.

The scene of the crash at Pacific Paradise on Easter Sunday.

Mr Makara was a keen golfer and fisherman.

Tributes had started to emerge on social media on Monday, with several offering condolences and paying tribute to the couple, with one describing them as "very nice people".

Mr Makara died shortly after the crash while Mrs Makara passed away about 10pm Sunday.

Police had previously confirmed they were treating the crash as an apparent murder suicide after finding notes in the car and at a residence.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or people with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

