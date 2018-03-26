News you'll want to read before planning Easter

Temperature forecast for Good Friday shows below average highs in the south east. Picture: Bureau

YOU might want to have a plan B in the back pocket if you're planning a barbecue over the Easter long weekend with forecasters saying rain could stop play.

Showers and below average temperatures could be a feature of the Easter weather with residents of Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Hobart told to expect the odd downpour as a cold front sweeps in from the Great Australian Bight and across the south-east during the weekend.

But a high-pressure system lingering in the Tasman Sea could yet banish the grey clouds away as the week progresses.

Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane should be mostly fine from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Before we get to the Easter break, however, there's a whole week of weather to get through first. And two ex-tropical cyclones, Marcus off the coast of Western Australia and Nora in the Top End, continue to cause havoc.

Total forecast rainfall for the next week leading up to Easter with some showers forecast for the south eastern capitals. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.

Nora, which was heading in a south easterly direction across the Gulf of Carpentaria, abruptly changed direction when it hit the Queensland coast and is now heading west across the Gulf.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has said there is every chance Nora will build in strength back into a cyclone by Tuesday.

Gales and heavy rain are likely across the Gulf Country.

Marcus is definitely heading for the exit door but it's still making its presence felt in Western Australia.

"At the moment the remains of Marcus is bringing showers across the south west of the state but that will ease up pretty quickly once it moves off on Tuesday," BoM Meteorologist Gianni Colangelo told news.com.au.

Ex-tropical cyclones Marcus and Nora are still bringing wet and windy weather to parts of Queensland and the WA south east coast. View from Sunday evening. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.

Fingers crossed, it should then be a smooth run into Easter for WA.

"There's a bit of uncertainty at this point, but there's a solid high-pressure system to the south of us so it should be pretty clear," he said.

Highs of 30C in Perth would be right on the March average.

On the other side of the Nullarbor, it's also a case of an unsettled start to the week.

A low-pressure trough moving through NSW on Monday, before brushing Queensland, could lead to downpours and storms in the state's north coast. The trough will likely bring some wet weather to Brisbane and the Gold Coast up until Tuesday.

Further north, Nora will bring wet weather to Cairns, but that should mostly clear out around midweek.

"Things do die down on Wednesday with a high-pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea," said Ashleigh Laine, a BoM meteorologist.

Good Friday should see 30C and sun in both Brisbane and Sydney, well above average temperatures for the NSW capital.

While Brisbane looks like it's going to be pleasant throughout the Easter weekend, south of the border it could get more unsettled with a cold front blowing in.

"On Saturday and Sunday there are possible showers (in Sydney) so possibly not the best barbecue weather," said Ms Laine.

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER IN YOUR CAPITAL

Melbourne

A mostly sunny weekend in Victoria but a cold front will bring temperatures down to slightly below the March average. 22C on Good Friday, reaching 23C on Easter Sunday with the possible scattered shower.

Hobart

A similar story in Tasmania with highs of 19-20C, just below the March average. Generally sunny days but look out for the odd sprinkling over Easter.

Adelaide

Crank up the barbecue - it will be a mostly sunny Easter with only the slight chance of rain, mostly on Good Friday. Not super warm - the mercury will get to be about 24C - but pleasant enough for a backyard beer.

Perth

Kick back Perth, it's looking like it's going to be a very pleasant Easter. Sunny days and temperatures hovering around 30C all through the long weekend.

Darwin

The Territory's weather may change depending on what ex-Tropical Cyclone Nora decides to do. Although none of the tracks puts it on course for Darwin, there will be some rain and storms as is usual this time of year. Highs of 33C across the weekend.

Brisbane

Away from Nora, it should be a warm Easter for Queensland after a possibly unsettled start to the week in the south east. The weekend should be mostly sunny with highs of around 29-30C.

Sydney

Mostly sunny on Good Friday with a high of 30C but that will drop to 24C on Saturday as a cold front heads through NSW. Once it moves through, the mercury should head back up on Easter Sunday to 28C. Rain possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Canberra

Mostly sunny with the chance of a shower on the weekend. Good Friday will be a warm 29C, then 23C on Saturday and climbing up to 26C on Sunday.