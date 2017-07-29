Easy 23km Sunday Stroll through Noosa Hinterland

THE Great Noosa Trail Walk team trialled a Sunday Stroll this week which turned out to be just as successful as the three-day event held annually in October.

The Sunday Stroll was a 23km walk with a small group of 25 people including five guides.

It was a typically beautiful Noosa winter day as the group left Lake Macdonald to weave their way through the edge of Tewantin National Park and rural residential estates emerging into the open farmlands of Black Pinch and Cootharaba Views.

They then traversed through Wahpunga Range, which has spectacular views to Noosa and Kin Kin and is only accessible by foot, making it a unique spot to visit.

The group dropped into Sheppersons Lane, where a shuttle bus met them and ferried them into Kin Kin for refreshments before the return trip to Lake Macdonald.

"Views were amazing, the pace was good, the guides friendly and it was so well organised. A big thank you to everyone,” said walker Julia Jessop.

The Great Noosa Trail Walk is a three-day walk over the October long weekend with about 150 people and a team of volunteer trail guides.

Tickets for the 2017 Great Noosa Trail Walk sold out early in the year.

Occasionally tickets become available due to cancellations so it is worth signing up for the waiting list.

This event is an excellent chance for walkers, trekkers, and campers to visit and enjoy the Noosa Hinterland without the hassle of having to plan and mark out your own route and camp spots.

Visit www.greatnoosa trailwalk.com.au for more details.