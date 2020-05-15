Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

by Nathan Edwards
15th May 2020 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WHILE some people think echidnas maybe harmless animals, one prickly anteater has caused a "spike" of break-ins at a Sunshine Coast property.

In a video that went viral earlier this week, animal carer Donna Brennen captured the moment Novak the echidna opened her screen doors and made himself at home.

Shocking images capture pythons' breakfast feasts

While Novak is currently in the care of Ms Brennan after being found on the roadside earlier this year, the act had caught completely caught her off-guard.

"I normally let Novak roam around my back yard, as he needs to feed on small insects," she said.

"Though I didn't expect him to let himself into the house."

While this type of behaviour has been a new experience for the animal wildlife carer, Ms Brennan reveals it does not surprise her, with most people not aware of how intelligent echidnas are.

"Most people see them as small, prickly creatures with not a large brain, but I've seen my fair share of smart moves from Novak and other echidnas," she said.

While Novak's knack for opening doors maybe useful at his current residence, his imminent re-release back into the Sunshine Coast wild will allow him to use his street smarts in a more natural setting.

 

 

Originally published as Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

More Stories

Show More
echidna editors picks nature offbeat offbeat news sunshine coast wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get ready for life after lockdown

        premium_icon Get ready for life after lockdown

        News Queenslanders will be allowed to have a meal at their favourite cafe and travel up to 150km from home for recreation. But our freedoms could be short lived.

        • 15th May 2020 4:59 AM
        Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        premium_icon Drive-through flu shot, telehealth as GPs deal with pandemic

        Health A Noosa GP is administering flu shots at a drive through service to keep locals...

        One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        premium_icon One fine dining restaurant ready to stir the pot

        News How being flexible saved this iconic Hastings St restaurant now ready to open their...