‘Eclectic’ offering of Cooroy art

See artworks in the BFF Art Ecelctica Awards at the Butter Factory Arts Centre, Cooroy.

This year’s Eclectica exhibition from Butter Factory Arts Centre Butter Factory Friends will have the gallery overflowing with amazing art.

From the hinterland to the sea, Sunshine Coast artists are coming together to create a pictorial buffet of colour, shape and texture in the form of painting, pottery, artisan jewellery, glassware and weaving.

The Butter Factory Friends were formed in January 2016 and their showcase has evolved from a small group exhibition into an arts award, with more than 80 members entering in this 2019 show with more than 140 artworks on display.

BFAC co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said: “Eclectica Art Awards has four categories comprising of Portrait, 2D, 3D and Works on Paper, a winner from each category will receive a prize which includes cash or an art supply voucher.”

There will also be a chance for visitors to vote for their favourite artwork in a People’s Choice Award.

Eclectica exhibition will open on November 30 at 2pm and will run until January 14.

“We are so excited to have the support of our local businesses including Oxlades, Yandina Framing, Highly Strung and Cooroy Community Bendigo Bank, we also thrilled to reveal that we have a surprise gift at the opening for one lucky individual who will receive a 4 person Tour with Art Tours Noosa,” Ms Sharples said.

Exhibition opening 2pm- 4pm, Saturday, November 30.

All are welcome. Refreshments and cash bar available

Exhibition dates: November 29 to January 14.

Where: 11A Maple St, Cooroy

Cost: free

For more details go online to www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au/current-exhibition.html.