Eco activities, art at annual Biosphere Day

EXPERT ADVICE: Kerry Neill from Goombuckar Creations and Kabi Kabi people offers children's Indigenous activities at Noosa Biosphere Day.

A FUN day of environmental activities, workshops and art is planned for next month's Noosa Biosphere Day festival.

The free community event is being held at Noosaville Lions Park on Monday, October 2

Event organiser Kylie Moses from Noosa Community Biosphere Association says the festival will be entertaining, educational and fun.

"Noosa Biosphere Day is an opportunity for local residents to come and meet the organisations that conserve and promote our biosphere reserve,” she said.

"We have a range of eco-workshops and activities planned from 10am until 3pm.”

Interactive workshops include Aurality App Biosphere Sounds, eARTh-ed kids recycled art, Goombuckar Indigenous activities, and The Trashy Artisan upcycled craft.

"A costume making workshop using single-use plastic items will form part of a Plastic Free Noosa community group photo,” said Kylie.

Noosa Biosphere Day will also be the final day to view the Floating Land outdoor art exhibition.

The exhibition includes 14 sculptural artworks installed along the Noosaville esplanade.

Animals will also be a big part of the day.

"Children can get their face painted and get up-close with farm animals, reptiles, listen to a bird talk from Geckoes Wildlife and meet Maya the koala scat detection dog.”

