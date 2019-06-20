Eco Check? Check

Rod and Karyn Lees, from Slow Food Noosa/ Snail of Approval, and Tracey Wyatt, from Bike On.

TOURISM Noosa has relaunched its environmentally sustainable program, Noosa Eco Check 2.0 at an industry evening to members.

Environment and Sustainability Manager Juanita Bloomfield said four years on from the first launch of Noosa Eco Check, the program has been revamped with interactive videos and case studies.

"Noosa Eco Check is all about inspiring our tourism industry to become more environmental friendly,” Ms Bloomfield said.

"The program suggests strategies to become more sustainable with 31 new ideas for businesses undertaking the program.

"It covers various modules including energy, water, waste, purchasing, sustainable gardens, conservation and corporate social responsibility with participants receiving a personalised Sustainability Action Plan to help guide them on how to implement these strategies in their own businesses.

"We have also included 17 case studies from local businesses to encourage others and they are from a range of businesses including cafes, restaurants, tour operators, resorts both small and large, events and various community organisations including Noosa Council, OzHarvest, Noosa Biosphere and others.”

Director and founder of eco-tourism operator Kanu Kapers, Kym McGregor, said being at the launch of Tourism Noosa's Eco Check 2.0 and listening to the videos and messages was "inspiring”.

"I felt re-energised and part of something much bigger and so much more important than just our business,” Ms McGregor said.

Zero Emissions Noosa president Vivien Griffin was at the launch.

"ZEN totally supports the Eco Check initiative from Tourism Noosa,” Ms Griffin said.

"It is an inspiring example of the 'Noosa way', where individuals and businesses combine to do their bit for Noosa (and the planet's future).”

Ms Bloomfield said Noosa Eco check was about making a sustainable difference and there was a great cost saving result.

"We have real examples of local operators that are making significant savings such as RACV Noosa Resort who have saved $70,000 in one year on their electricity bill by changing to a new system,” she said.

"As Darren McClenaghan, Manager of RACV said, it just makes sense to do this.”