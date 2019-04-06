Eco fashion strikes a Noosa trend

SLOW FASHION: Suzanne Dekyvere, Heidi Lesleighter and Michelle Tait have collaborated to make the Kazari Eco Collection.

THE SLOW fashion movement is well and truly alive in Noosa and now three of the regions artisans have collaborated to showcase a new collection.

Kazari Eco Collection brings purses, jewellery and Japanese-style sashes together using sustainable materials and practices.

As the owner of Eco Luxe Australia, Michelle Tait has been growing her business over recent years designing and hand making sustainable cork handbags.

Collaborating with Suzanne Dekyvere from Air of Distinction and Heidi Lesleighter from Myra Goes to Florence, Ms Tait said this was an exciting collaboration and a great way to showcase Noosa's slow fashion industry.

"Approximately one year ago, I connected with an ethical stylist Suzanne. Suzanne then introduced me to a local eco jewellery designer Heidi,” Ms Tait said.

The three part "Kazari Eco Collection” has seen each designer bounce off each other using offcuts of recycled materials to inspire their products and follow a theme of zero waste.

"Suzanne has created an Obi sash which is upcycled and handcrafted from a Japanese kimono.

"I have handcrafted one of my eco friendly cork clutch, shoulder bags incorporating laser cut cork fabric.”

"Heidi has handcrafted jewellery pieces utilising off-cuts from Suzanne's Obi and my cork bags.”

When naming their collection, Ms Tait said they found "Kazari” perfectly summed up their philosophy of "tying together”.

"It is understood that the word Kazari is taken from the root of the old and original meaning to decorate, to adorn almost like an offering, and although it has come to mean to exhibit, there is a depth to its meaning that is tasteful not showy.”

Ms Tait said slow fashion on the Sunshine Coast continues to grow.

"As a designer, to be able to do something you love but also be part of a bigger picture is exciting.”

"People are more concious of what is going on in the world and slow fashion is something that is emerging.”

"Hopefully this shine a spotlight for other artisans to collaborate.”