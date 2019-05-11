Eco focus for Noosa Alive! in 2019

Former Deckchairs front man Tim Loydell is new Festival Producer of NOOSA alive!

Brigid Clarke

NOOSA'S annual festival of arts and culture is going green this year, it was announced at an "eco night of nights” on Thursday, May 9.

Noosa Alive! producer Tim Loydell said 2019 was the perfect time to launch a festival that was not only innovative but also implemented a best-practice policy to care for the environment.

"Noosa has a long history of working with the community to protect the natural environment and choosing to do things in a sustainable way wherever possible,” Mr Loydell said.

Noosa Alive! is collaborating with eco-businesses including Zero Emissions Noosa, Plastic Free Noosa and Salt Property Services.

Venues selected to host events will be more environmentally friendly and use no plastics or have minimal plastic use.

"As a festival presenter we can't control the venue and the environment but it's about being conscious and having that conversation,” committee member Caroline Edginton said.

"The measurable outcomes won't be seen for a couple of years ... but if you don't do anything, nothing will ever change.”