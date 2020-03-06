Menu
This is the gateway to the Noosa Everglades via the Noosa habitat campground.
Business

Eco resort proves a winner nabbing major award

Caitlin Zerafa
6th Mar 2020 10:00 PM
A NOOSA business has walked away from the tourism industry’s “night of nights” as a major winner.

Habitat Noosa took out the category for New Tourism Business at the The Qantas Australian Tourism Awards held in Canberra on Friday night.

An ecocamp at Elanda Point, Habitat Noosa opened in July 2018 and offers the next generation of camping, glamping and eco-tourism experiences attracting local, interstate and international visitors in a serene 65 acre setting on the shores of the Noosa River.

In 2019 Habitat was awarded the best new tourism business at the Queensland Tourism Awards and have now topped the cake with their latest win.

Australian Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said that this year’s awards would be a time of celebration and recognition, but also a time to acknowledge the current challenges facing the tourism industry.

“These awards provide the opportunity for our industry to come together and celebrate Australia’s high-calibre and world-class tourism operators,” Minister Birmingham said.

“It’s this quality that should give us all confidence that our tourism industry will bounce back. I congratulate all finalists and winners who stand as flag bearers for an industry marked by exceptional people and amazing experiences.

Noosa Triathlon was also a finalist in the Major Festivals and Events category.

A total of 76 awards were presented across 26 categories.

